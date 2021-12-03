Man wanted for deadly shooting on I-55 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find the 24-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on I-55.

Jakavilus Willis is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened on I-55 in Copiah County on Friday, November 26. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Trakie Richmond, of Crystal Springs, died in the shooting. Another person was injured.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Willis, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-987-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).