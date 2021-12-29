Man wanted for December 2021 shooting in Rolling Fork

Authorities in Rolling Fork corrected their previous press release that stated the shooting happened in November 2021. The shooting happened in December 2021. The following story has been updated with the correct information.

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork police are working to find a man in connection to a shooting that happened in December 2021.

Police said Tony Lane, 22, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened in Rolling Fork on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

If you know the whereabouts of Lane, contact Rolling Fork police at 662-873-4321 or call 911. Lane is considered armed and dangerous.