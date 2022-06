BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a domestic violence/aggravated assault case.

Police said Zacchaeus Montgomery is wanted for the incident that took place around 6:50 a.m. on Friday, June 24. They said he also has multiple arrest warrants from Lincoln County.

Anyone with information about Montgomery can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424.