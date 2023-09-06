JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for the man who is wanted in connection to an August homicide.

Police said they are searching for the man in the picture below. He has not been identified.

Jackson police are searching for an unidentified man who is wanted in connection to an August homicide on Gault Street. (Courtesy: JPD)

According to Officer Sam Brown, the suspect is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the 5400 block of Gault Street on August 29, 2023.

Brown said Willie Morris, 38, was shot once and died at the scene. A 23-year-old woman was also shot once and taken to a hospital for surgery.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between the woman and the male suspect. Brown said the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).