JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s death. He was shot and killed on November 2, 2022 while delivering food to a home in the Belhaven area.

Corey Price (Courtesy: Carolyn Price)

Three juveniles were arrested in November in connection to the fatal shooting.

DPS officials said Shannon is six feet and one inch tall, 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location can call Capitol Police at (601)-359-3125.