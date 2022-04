SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies are working to find a man who is wanted for capital murder.

Investigators said Jacari Broom is wanted for a homicide that happened on February 17, 2022, on Sparksville Road. He is also wanted for attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and felony indictment of B&E of a dwelling.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Broom, they can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.