JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for felony credit card fraud.

Jarrett Ford, 39, allegedly stole and used a stolen card from a burglarized vehicle.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you know the whereabouts of this person.

A reward is possible if the tip leads to an arrest.