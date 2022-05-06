KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a man who is wanted on a felony fleeing charge.

Police said they pulled over a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:43 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 for having a switched tag. Officers pulled over Eric Darnell Mosely, 40, of Durant, on Fenwick Street. After noticing two passengers in the car, a second officer arrived at the scene.

Mosely allegedly drove off, leading police on a 12-mile chase toward West. Officers were unable to arrest him due to poor weather conditions.

Mosely remains at large and is wanted for felony fleeing. Anyone with information about his location can call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131.