JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at a vehicle.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21 in the 4500 block of Interstate 55 North.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two females and one male. The victims reported they were being followed by a silver Hyundai Sonata when a man began firing shots into their vehicle.

During the shooting, Brown said a bullet struck a second vehicle on Meadowbrook Road. No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).