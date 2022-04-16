FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police are looking for a man who is wanted for fleeing from officers on Friday, April 15.

Investigator Diawardrick Grover said officers tried to arrest Riche Elian Jackson on a felony warrant. An officer and other were injured in the incident.

Riche Elian Jackson, (Courtesy: Fayette Police Department).

Jackson was last seen driving a a black 2017 BMW. The car’s tag is 997 disabled veterans tag. Anyone with information about Jackson can call the Fayette Police Department at (601)-786-3333 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-786-3403.