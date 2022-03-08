RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find a man who fled from officers on Monday, March 7.

Around 2:45 p.m., police said they were notified about a possible stolen vehicle near South Wheatley Street and County Line Road. Police said they received a call from a woman who said she was a victim in a domestic violence incident in Byram recently. During the call, the woman told police her boyfriend stole her vehicle during the incident.

Police said they located the 2016 Mercedes sedan exiting the parking lot of Krispy Kreme on East County Line Road. They said the driver fled from the attempted traffic stop.

According to investigators, the driver, who has been identified as 23-year-old Alvion O’Bannon, was driving aggressively, and they stopped the pursuit near Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

Police said they later received a call from the victim who said O’Bannon called her afterwards. She said he accused her of calling law enforcement to report him.

O’Bannon is wanted by the Ridgeland Police Department for charges to include Felony Fleeing Arrest, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, and Receiving Stolen Property.

If anyone knows the location of O’Bannon, contact the Ridgeland Police Department or Crime Stoppers with information.