MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A search is underway for a man who fled a traffic stop in Madison on Monday, March 7.

Madison police said they stopped the man on Highway 51 for traffic violations near the north city limits. The man drove away, then ran into a wooded area near Green Oak Drive and Highway 51.

Officers and K9 officers searched the area, but they did not find the man. They called off the search.

The man was identified by police, and an arrest warrant is being obtained.