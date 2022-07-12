JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who injured four people, including a two-year-old, during a shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Donald Sherrod, 18, is wanted on four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened on Monday, July 11 on Fairway Street. According to Hearn, two adults, a 17-year-old and a two-year-old were grazed by bullets inside a vehicle. The victims were take to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened due to a dispute over a female acquaintance between the 17-year-old and Sherrod.

Anyone with information on Sherrod’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).