JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a carjacking.

Police said they are looking for Keshun Chambers, 19. Investigators believe he played a part in a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, January 25.

They said a 16-year-old lured a man to Lawrence Road after connecting on a dating app. Shortly after, three men carjacked his 2018 Honda. Police tracked the car to a softball park on Thomas Catchings Drive. The 16-year-old and the stolen car were picked up by Ridgeland police.

“We were able to find out that there were three additional carjackings that this individual was involved in,” said Abraham Thompson, commander of Major Investigations.

Thompson believes the recent carjackings and some from last year are connected in some way.

Anyone with information about Chambers can contact the Jackson Police Department at at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).