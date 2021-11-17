Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County, says sheriff

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said authorities are working to find a woman after she was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend has been identified as Charles Moore. According to March, Moore kidnapped the victim from her home off of Highway 17 South in the Green Acres community around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities are still working to find both of them. If you have any information, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.