JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

Officer Sam Brown said police are searching for 30-year-old Earl Walters. He said Walters went to the 400 block South Prentiss Street and kidnapped 33-year-old Janay Burley.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Burley after the incident.

Burley is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue boxer shorts.

Walters is believed to be her ex-boyfriend. Brown said he was driving a silver 2022 Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate that reads PAD 7800. They were last seen traveling north on Interstate 55.

Police said Walters is currently out on bond for two aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walters or Burley can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1235 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).