SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies are searching for the man accused of killing an elderly woman and burning her body.

Investigators said they’re searching for Sammy Patrick, who is wanted for capital murder.

According to deputies, the unidentified victim was killed on Saturday, December 30.

Patrick is considered to be armed and dangerous. Investigators said he shot the woman, sexually assaulted her and burned her body.

Sammy Patrick (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.