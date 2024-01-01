WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing an elderly woman in Scott County allegedly robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi.

Authorities said Sammy Patrick robbed the Subway shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1. They released surveillance pictures of Patrick, who was in a dark colored two-door Ford Ranger.

Sammy Patrick (Courtesy: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

The man accused of killing an elderly woman in Scott County allegedly robbed a Subway in Woodville, Mississippi. (Courtesy: Woodville Police Dept.)

According to investigators, Patrick was armed with two handguns during the armed robbery. They said he got away with $153 in cash and a footlong meatball sub. No one was injured during the incident.

Authorities said Patrick was last seen heading north on Highway 61 towards Natchez.

Patrick is wanted for capital murder in Scott County. According to deputies, the unidentified victim was killed on Saturday, December 30. Investigators said Patrick shot the woman, sexually assaulted her and burned her body.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Patrick’s arrest.