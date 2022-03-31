BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are searching for a man who they said engaged himself in lewd conduct while at a Brandon Public Library.

Police said another library patron witnessed the incident happening from behind a bookshelf on Thursday, March 24 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Security footage appeared to show that the man had been engaging in the activity for almost an hour before being caught.

(Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

The victim made library staff aware. Police said the man ran to his car and left.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.