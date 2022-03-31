BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are searching for a man who they said engaged himself in lewd conduct while at a Brandon Public Library.
Police said another library patron witnessed the incident happening from behind a bookshelf on Thursday, March 24 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Security footage appeared to show that the man had been engaging in the activity for almost an hour before being caught.
The victim made library staff aware. Police said the man ran to his car and left.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.