JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in connection a murder that happened at an apartment complex in Jackson in August.

Officer Sam Brown said Jacoby Henson is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened at The Village Apartments on Sunday, August 21.

He said Henson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.