HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20.

Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington.

Investigators said Gaines may be in a 2005 light blue Lincoln Continental with tag #CAB1525. Anyone with information about his location can call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.