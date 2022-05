PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County homicide suspect was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 17.

Pike County deputies said Thomas Brown was arrested in Florida on charges of fleeing law enforcement, hit and run, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.

He was booked into the Collier County Jail. He will be extradited back to Pike County.