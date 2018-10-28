Man wanted for questioning in McComb homicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: McComb Police Department

MCCOMB, Miss.(WJTV) - McComb Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Bruce Everett Varnado in regards to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 2:12 a.m. officers heard shots in the 500 block of South Railroad Boulevard, near The Ice House and The Upper Deck night clubs.

When police arrived on scene they located Erick Kintae Earls, 35, of Gloster, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Earls was transported to Southwest Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police say based on witness information the alleged suspect and victim got into a verbal altercation, Varnado pulled out a small caliber handgun and shot Earls and several parked cars in the area.

Varnado's last known address is on High Street n Tylertown, Mississippi.

If you know the whereabouts of Varnado or have more information about this case, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.