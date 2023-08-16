PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was wanted for questioning in a Pike County homicide was arrested in Tennessee.

Pike County deputies said they received information on Monday, August 14 that Moses Michael Dillon was arrested without incident in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Dillon was wanted for questioning in connection to a Pike County homicide. Investigators said he also has an active arrest warrant for capital murder with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, Texas.

The investigations are ongoing.