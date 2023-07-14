PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said a man is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide.

Investigators said they’re searching for Moses Michael Dillion, who also goes by Mickey. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to deputies, Dillon also has an active arrest warrant for capital murder with Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, Texas, that occurred on May 23, 2023, at the Frontier Inn Motel.

Anyone with information on Dillon’s whereabouts can contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.