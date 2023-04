JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify the suspect who robbed a bank on Tuesday, April 4.

Officer Sam Brown said the robbery occurred at a bank located at the Jacksonian Plaza.

The suspect is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds, according to Brown.

Courtesy: JPD

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).