SALLIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies are working to find the suspect who robbed a Dollar General store.

Breezy News reported the armed robbery happened after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Dollar General in Sallis.

Investigators said they received a call from employees that the business had been robbed. They said the robber went to the store around closing time and was armed with a handgun.

The male suspect was wearing all black, a skull cap and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.