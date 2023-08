Hinds County deputies are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar General store in Utica. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar General store in Utica.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the unidentified suspect robbed the store on Highway 18. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash during the robbery.

Hinds County deputies are searching for the man who robbed the Dollar General store in Utica. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).