Man wanted for shooting 19-year-old in face in Utica

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old was shot in the face.

The shooting happened after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, on Lee Davis Circle in Utica. When deputies arrived, they found Frederick McGriggs had been shot in the face. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said a man walked up to the home that McGriggs was visiting and fired multiple shots while the victim stood outside his vehicle. The suspect ran away from the scene.

Investigators believe a woman was standing outside with McGriggs at the time of the shooting. She was not injured. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.