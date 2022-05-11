WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police in Woodville are searching for a murder suspect.

Jacory Carr, 24, is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he shot his girlfriend on Tuesday, May 10 and later fired shots at officers who confronted him. The incident happened on West Street.

According to investigators, Carr has been on a run after he allegedly shot and killed a person on May 5 in Centreville.

Police said Carr’s girlfriend has been released from the hospital. In addition to the murder charge, Carr is now facing aggravated assault and felony fleeing charges.