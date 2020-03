HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an individual involved in a shooting on Friday, March 14, 2020.

Christopher Wheeler, 18, has active arrest warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery, in connection to the incident in the 200 block of Parkdale Drive.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.