ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Rolling Fork turned himself in to authorities.

According to investigators, Tony Lane turned himself in Thursday night at the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Issaquena County Correctional Facility until his initial appearance in court.

Lane was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday, December 26, 2021.