JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect who shot a man on Chennault Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the street. He had been shot in the chest.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim told the officers he had been shot by Justin Bell. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about the location of Bell, they can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-Tips (8477).