JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, February 18.

Police said Darrell Davis had been shot multiple times on Edwards Avenue by Jacobi Lofton. Davis was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and placed in a medically induced coma.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lofton, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).