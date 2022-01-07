Man wanted for shooting on Emerald State Line Road in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on January 5 just after 11:50 p.m. on Emerald State Line Road. They said the victim was shot at the home by Kentrail Magee, 19.

The victim was taken to the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Magee, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810, or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.