YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Main Street in front of the post office around 4:00 p.m. Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital in Yazoo City. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

According to police, Weekly was spotted by agents who chased him. He was able to escape deputies by running through a house.

Weekly is considered armed and dangerous.