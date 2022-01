PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man connected to a double shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to deputies, Joshua Webber is wanted for shooting at two individuals. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate PJC 6757.

Webber is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Pike County Sheriff’s Office 601-783-6767.