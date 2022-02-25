BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to identify a man who stole $8,000 worth of Newport cigarettes from a business.

The burglary happened on Sunday, February 20 at McLane Southern. Police said the man climbed into a bay door of the building and walked to an area where there was caged merchandise.

According to investigators, the man left the building with two trash bags filled with Newport cigarettes.

If anyone has information about the theft, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.