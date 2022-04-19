BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find the man who allegedly stole catalytic converters at Region 8 on Highway 51 North.

Police said the incident happened on Monday, April 18. They received a call about catalytic converters being cut off and stolen from the vans at Region 8. The vans were parked over the weekend, and staff noticed the vans had been vandalized when they returned to work on Monday.

According to investigators, tools were left underneath the van. The tools were collected for evidence. After reviewing the surveillance video, police saw a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and man vandalizing the vans.

Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.

Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.

Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.

If anyone has information about the vehicle or can identify the man, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.