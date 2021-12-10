Man wanted for two Jackson business robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection to two business robberies.

Investigators said Edrick Adams is wanted in connection to the recent robberies at Carniceria Valdez Market on Highway 80 and the AutoZone on W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The other suspects in the robberies have not been identified.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle used by the suspects. If you recognize the vehicle or know Adams’ whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com.