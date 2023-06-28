JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a recent homicide.

Police are searching for Trevonne Alfred in connection to the homicide that happened in the 4400 block of Wainwright Avenue. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

Police discovered the body of 22-year-old Myriek Price lying in the doorway of a home.

Officer Sam Brown said investigators determined that a 23-year-old woman invited a man to her home, but he did not show up. Instead, police said she invited Price over. However, the first man showed up to the scene.

According to investigators, the two men got into a physical altercation, and Price was shot in his chest and head. They said the unidentified suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alfred can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).