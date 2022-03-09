BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who allegedly fled after an officer recovered multiple drugs during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped Charles Edwards Thomas and Miranda Wilson on Dury Lane for careless driving on Tuesday, March 8. Wilson was allowed to leave the traffic stop in order to make a dentist appointment, but Thomas was told to stay. The officers reported smelling marijuana coming from the car. They asked Thomas to step out of the car after they received his permission to search it. They said Thomas drove off down Highway 550.

The officers were unable to find Thomas, so they went to the location of Wilson’s appointment. Upon entering the building, they said the smell of marijuana was strong. Officers searched her bags, and they said they found marijuana, meth ecstasy, cocaine and pills.

(Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department)

Wilson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Police are asking Thomas to turn himself into the Brookhaven Police Department.