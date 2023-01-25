BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside.

Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges.

According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two suspects involved in the shooting were arrested on January 23. They have not been identified.

Lajohntae Miquan Fields (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department)

Fields is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.