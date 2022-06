BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft.

Police said a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on Sunday, May 29. They said the man pictured in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft.

Investigators said the man has been previously spotted driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man can call the Byram Police Detective Bureau at (601)-372-7747.