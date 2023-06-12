HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are searching for a man in connection to a homicide case.

Investigators said they are searching for 24-year-old Javarious Tyrese Smith, of Yazoo County. He is wanted for accessory after the fact in the murder of Corey Davis.

Holmes County deputies said Davis was killed on April 2, 2023, at the Yellow Tree Bar and Grill in Lexington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith can contact Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-919-2223.