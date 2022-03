HOPEWELL, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a Hopewell break-in.

Deputies said the break-in happened around 6:00 p.m. on Highway 27 on Thursday, March 10. The man involved was driving a white, older model Chevy Suburban. Deputies said the vehicle may have been spotted in the TV Road area of Jackson.

(Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-894-3011.