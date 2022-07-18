JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Ludlow Avenue on Sunday, July 17.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kenneth Beal, was shot multiple times at a relative’s home.

The suspect was identified as Issac Griffin. Hearn said a warrant for murder has been issued for Griffin.

If anyone has information on Griffin’s whereabouts, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).