JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Felix McClinton. He is wanted for the murder of Willie Earl Ford, Jr.

On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Ridgeway Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said Ford was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or McClinton’s whereabouts can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).