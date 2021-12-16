Man wanted in Florida arrested in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated assault in Florida.

On Wednesday, December 15, police responded to Jason Niles Park just after 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person. When they arrived, officers found Javon D. Wynn.

Investigators said Wynn was wanted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and petit larceny.

Wynn was booked into the Leake County Jail and will await extradition back to Florida.