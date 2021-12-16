Man wanted in Florida arrested in Kosciusko

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Javon D. Wynn (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Dept.)

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated assault in Florida.

On Wednesday, December 15, police responded to Jason Niles Park just after 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person. When they arrived, officers found Javon D. Wynn.

Investigators said Wynn was wanted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and petit larceny.

Wynn was booked into the Leake County Jail and will await extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories