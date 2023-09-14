WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was wanted in Louisiana, was arrested after a manhunt in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a deputy stopped a vehicle on Culkin Road on Tuesday, September 12. Authorities said the passenger got out of the vehicle and fled.

Deputies arrested the driver on misdemeanor warrants.

After a manhunt, 44-year-old John Barr was arrested near East Clay Street around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said he had warrants from West Baton Rouge Parish for burglary and receiving stolen property. He was also wanted in Wilkinson County for grand larceny.